Today will bring warm and humid conditions with a few morning drizzles and scattered afternoon storms. A plume if tropical moisture will bring a better chance for rain with a few heavy downpours Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, the 4th of July looks “normal” for Houston with muggy air and a few afternoon storms.

With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .