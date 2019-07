A 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the neck in north Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office are investigating the shooting on the North Freeway near E Richey Road.

LifeFlight took the boy to the hospital.

The constable's office says the suspect is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.