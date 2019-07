- Crews are searching for a man who is missing after a boat crash on the San Jacinto River in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash occurred near Sandridge Court on Sunday when a boat struck a bulkhead.

One man sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight. A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Deputies say another man is believed to have gone overboard and is still missing. Crews searched for the man overnight and are continuing their efforts Monday morning.