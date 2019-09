- Houston police are investigating a shooting in a church parking lot that left one young man dead and another in critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting on Paris Street in southeast Houston just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victims are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots.

There is no description of a shooter or shooters at this time. Anyone with information that can help identify a suspect is asked to call police.