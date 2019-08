- Three people are dead and two others are injured following two shootings that occured just minutes apart in southeast Houston.

Police say the first shooting happened on Southwind Street at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Two people were killed and two injured. Police say the shooter got away in a white Chevy Impala.

About 30 minutes later, police got a call about another shooting on Clearway Drive. There, police found the getaway car from the first scene along with another man shot and killed. Police detained one man who was sitting in that car.

"Inside that car was another black male who is being detained, but he's not being cooperative, so we're gonna process him as a potential suspect," said Asst. Chief Pete Lopez with Houston Police.

Police say minutes after four people were shot on Southwind, a fifth person was shot on Clearway Dr.

Police say it is unclear whether the person shot at the second scene is the shooter from the first scene.

According to HPD, it appears to be gang-related.