- The public safety campaign Operation Save A Life is kicking off its eighth year.

It's a partnership between the Houston Fire Department, Kidde and The Home Depot.

The campaign is for increasing awareness and educating consumers about the dangers of fire and the importance of working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

According to National Fire Protection Association data, working smoke alarms in a reported fire cut the risk of dying in half and help prevent needless injuries to residents and emergency responders.

As part of the campaign, Kidde is donating its Worry-Free smoke alarms. The company is also launching a series of public service announcements around the campaign.

As a joint sponsor in the Operation Save a Life initiative, The Home Depot will be hosting Save a Life Saturday events at select Houston-area stores.