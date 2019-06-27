< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415072765" data-article-version="1.0">"Cookie or the money": Subway restaurant robber got a cookie after demanding money</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:25PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-415072765"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:31PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p>
</div> ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614_7450479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="D9_Xo_2XsAAaFuY_1561656232614.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/D9_XpGHWkAE2gwQ_1561656232843_7450480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="D9_XpGHWkAE2gwQ_1561656232843.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money" data-title=""Cookie or the money": Subway robber got a cookie" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money" addthis:title=""Cookie or the money": Subway robber got a cookie" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/-cookie-or-the-money-subway-restaurant-robber-got-a-cookie-after-demanding-money";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2026\x20Houston\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415072765" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Police are looking for two men who stole a cookie after allegedly threatening a Subway restaurant employee with a gun.</p> <p>Houston Police Robbery Division <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X6VSgqUaLI">has released surveillance video</a> of the incident that happened just before 9:00 a.m. on April 8 at the Subway on the 7000 block of Monroe Blvd.</p> <p>The two suspects, described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, walked up to the employee at the register and one of them ordered a cookie.</p> <p>The male then paid for the cookie and stated that he would like it heated up.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the second male, who had originally entered with his face partially covered, placed his hand in his pocket and told the employee that he was robbing him.</p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_X6VSgqUaLI" width="560">

The Subway employee told the suspect that he saw he suspect had a gun, police say. He also told him that he recognized him, and that there were cameras pointing right at him.

That's when the suspect told the employee that he then wanted "the cookie or the money from the register,” according to police.

The employee felt threatened, so he put another cookie in the bag that had the already-paid-for cookie, and both men left the restaurant.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to the suspects' arrest.

