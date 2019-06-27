The Subway employee told the suspect that he saw he suspect had a gun, police say. He also told him that he recognized him, and that there were cameras pointing right at him.
That's when the suspect told the employee that he then wanted "the cookie or the money from the register,” according to police.
The employee felt threatened, so he put another cookie in the bag that had the already-paid-for cookie, and both men left the restaurant.
Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to the suspects' arrest.
Posted Jun 27 2019 09:40AM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 01:26PM CDT
Police in Missouri are hoping to prevent hot car deaths this summer by offering parents rearview mirror reminders.
In a Facebook post, the O'Fallon Police Department said they are offering the hangers "to ensure your most prized possession is safe."
Posted Jun 26 2019 10:15PM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 09:14AM CDT
A man with autism who was reported missing has been located and is safe, authorities say.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Thomas Bryan on Wednesday.
He was located on Thursday morning.
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 11:30AM CDT
Hot and humid weather will return for today and Friday with heat index values up to about 105 and highs in the low to mid 90s. Watch for a few afternoon storms. This weekend brings slightly higher chances for storms mainly in the afternoons. Next week, we could see some tropical moisture move in bringing rain for Tuesday and Wednesday.
