- "Baby Shark Live" is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall and it's stopping in Sugar Land.

The tour will come to the Smart Financial Centre on October 11. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Other stops in Texas include Cedar Park on October 10, Frisco on October 12, and San Antonio on October 16.

It is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.

Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as "Five Little Monkeys," ''Wheels on the Bus" and "Jungle Boogie."

Of course, the show will also include "Baby Shark."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.