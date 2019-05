- Someone who bought a Lotto Texas ticket in Houston is now a millionaire.

A Lotto Texas ticket sold at a Houston convenience store won the $6.25 million jackpot on Saturday.

The ticket that matched six of the six winning numbers in the Lotto Texas drawing on May 4 was sold at a Circle K at 16222 Wallisville Road in Houston.

The winning numbers were: 10,14,22,28,40, 44.

The prize has not yet been claimed. Winning tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.