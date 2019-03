- Lay's potato chips has released three new limited edition flavors inspired by different music genres.

Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt is a tribute to the pop music genre. Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix is a nod to R&B. Lastly, Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese is for the Rockers of the music world.

The flavors are the result of a collaboration with singer Bebe Rexha with the goal to "remix" music and flavor.

The three new flavors will be available starting February 28 for a limited time only.