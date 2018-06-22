KFC releasing new Pickle Fried Chicken

- KFC added a new item to their menu: the Pickle Fried Chicken.

The fast food chain announced it is launching the sandwich for a limited-time, but instead of adding more pickles, KFC is coating its chicken in pickle sauce.

In a statement, KFC describes the sauce as having classic dill and vinegar flavors. It also features hints of onion and garlic, buttermilk and a white and black pepper blend.

The pickle concoction is also available as a KFC’s Extra Crispy Chicken, Extra Crispy Tenders, a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, or Chicken Littles while supplies last beginning June 25th.

Each restaurant will only be given enough ingredients for a few weeks, so “once it’s gone, it’s gone for good,” according to a company statement.