Justin Verlander charged $1 million in L.A. for being "Dodger Killer"

- The World Series ring just came with a hefty $1 million price tag because an L.A. restaurant charged Astros star, Justin Verlander with a massive bill for being a "Dodger Killer!"

Verlander was actually dining at a Beverly Hills restaurant this past weekend when the shocking bill came out to over a million bucks. As Verlander scanned the receipt, he realized it was all a big prank. "I thought something was wrong! We had a good laugh about it, " Verlander said.