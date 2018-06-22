Jury deliberations enters 3rd day in Terry Thompson trial

- Following a full day of deliberations on Friday, the jury will resume the process on Saturday morning in the murder trial of Terry Thompson. The jury began to deliberate at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Jurors will have to decide on the fate of Terry Thompson. The judge in the case has told the members of the jury that they have four options to consider. Thompson was initially brought to trial and charged with murder in the death of Johnny Hernandez.

The chokehold incident happened in May 2017 when Thompson and Hernandez began to fight outside of a Crosby-area Denny's restaurant. Thompson had confronted Hernandez, who was reportedly intoxicated and urinating outside the diner. Hernandez then punched Thompson, and it was during that fight that Thompson placed a chokehold on Hernandez, who later died from his injuries.

"There are facts in this case that give a jury a lot to deliberate about — whether or not he intentionally killed him — and there are facts in this case that show that all he was trying to do was to restrain him until authorities arrive to take him into custody,” says FOX 26 News senior legal analyst Chris Tritico.



The jury will have to decide whether or not Thompson will be acquitted altogether or convicted of murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.



“So the jury first has to decide on the murder case," explains Tritico. "If they find him not guilty of murder, then they can look at manslaughter and if they find him not guilty of manslaughter, then they can look at criminal negligent homicide and decide if he’s guilty or not guilty of that, so they go in order of those three in that order before they can render a final verdict.”

A guilty verdict on any of the charges could range in punishment from ten years to life in prison. The judge in this high-profile case has told the jury to take as long as needed.