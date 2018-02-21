Jungle survival training at Cobra Gold 2018

Jungle meat is prepared by the Royal Thai Marines for U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division prior to jungle surivival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division eat plants from the jungles of the Kingdom of Thailand while attending jungle surivival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018. (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division watch a Royal Thai Marine eat a scorpian while attending jungle survival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018. (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

A tarantula is shown to U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division while attending jungle survival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018. (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

A jungle geico is shown to U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division while attending jungle survival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018. (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Jacob Adam drinks Cobra blood at jungle survival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018, at Camp Ban Chen Khrem in the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 17, 2018. (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Nicholas Adams drinks cobra blood at jungle survival training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018, at Camp Ban Chen Khrem in the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 17, 2018 (Photo credit: Sgt. Ricky Gomez/DVIDS)

- Members of the U.S. Marines Corps and U.S. Navy drank cobra blood and learned life saving skills during jungle survival training during Cobra Gold 2018 in Thailand.

Photos released by the Department of Defense show service members drinking cobra blood, eating "jungle meat" and looking at a tarantula and a jungle gecko.

Cobra Gold is an annual, multinational exercise in the Kingdom of Thailand with seven participating nations, including the United States. The exercise is conducted from February 13-23.

According to the Department of Defense, Cobra Gold is, "designed to advance regional security by exercising a robust multinational force from nations sharing common goals and security commitments in the Asia-Pacific region."

Service members with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division were some of those pictured participating in the training. The battalion is based in Hawaii and is forward-deployed to Okinawa, Japan part of the unit deployment program.