Johnny Hernandez's family protests after mistrial

- Chanting and walking along the outside of the courthouse, the Hernandez family held posters that read no justice no peace. With the deadlocked jury and mistrial, the family is once again back out protesting.



“We are sad but we have to keep moving forward, we want justice and we are going to stay here till we get justice”, says Ignacio Hernandez.



“This has been a very hard time for the family, the family has been going through a lot, having to sit through almost two weeks or trial and having to sit through over 27 hours of testimony obviously was very nerve wrecking for them so more than anything we feel for the family”, says Cesar Espinosa with FIEL Houston.



Back in May 2017 Johnny Hernandez was killed when police say Terry Thompson put Hernandez in a choke hold outside of Denny’s restaurant, this after Hernandez was seen urinating outside. In the case the jury could not come to a verdict. The Hernandez family says they will continue fighting for their son. “They have to see what happens and they know about the law, we have to except whatever the jury decides”, says Hernandez.



“We are going to make sure that we continue to put pressure on them from everywhere we can so that folks can know more about this case and so that hopefully at the end of the day we get justice for Johnny”, says Espinosa.

