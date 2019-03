- More than 100 employers are hosting a job fair for military members, veterans and their spouses this morning.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

Attendees can also participate in mock interviews, have their resume reviewed by a human resources expert, get expert tips on job search techniques and learn about resume building tools.

If you register in advance, you can score up to two free tickets to tonight's rockets game against the Miami Heat.

