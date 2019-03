- JCPenney is hiring 65 stylists in the Houston area in an effort to transform its salon locations across the nation.

The retailer is hosting a National Hiring Day event at Memorial City Mall for salon stylists on Monday, March 4 to add volume to its salon business.

Salon Education managers will host a free, hands-on class teaching foilayage, color mélange or pastellics. Stylists should RSVP in advance, as space is limited.

The company says stylists can take advantage of up to 70 percent commission, no booth rental fees, up to $1,000 bonus based on performance and flexible scheduling.

JCPenney says salon stylists also enjoy paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility and a full JCPenney associate discount up to 25 percent.

