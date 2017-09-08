Janet Jackson slated to donate concert's proceeds to Hurricane Harvey relief

- Janet Jackson's arrival to Houston is marked with one ultimate goal--to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Jackson arrived in Houston today for a weekend concert this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston. Jackson says she has a special surprise for her fans hurt by Hurricane Harvey

Janet, her brother Randy Jackson, her band, and her dancers are slated to arrive at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston today at 2 p.m. to meet with Harvey flood victims, recently evacuated from their homes. She’s also slated to meet with evacuees at Houston's NRG stadium. She plans to donate all proceeds from the show to local flood relief charities.



Houston is her second city on Janet’s State of the World Tour, which kicked off Thursday night in Louisiana.