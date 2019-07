As campaigns for the 2020 election ramp up, there is one group being looked at as the most important voting bloc here in Texas and the rest of the country-- young Latinos.

Latinos make up almost 40 percent of Texas' population, but we're told they are largely underrepresented in state politics due to low voter turnout, a lack of trust in politicians and other barriers to electoral participation.

By 2022, Latinos are projected to be the largest ethnic group in Texas. But will they have any political influence?