- With race still such a divisive issue here in America, a new book is looking to the past to offer an alternative to contemporary race rhetoric.

University of Houston-Downtown professor, Dr. Jonathan Chism's "30-Day Journey with Martin Luther King, Jr." is a collection of excerpts from a wide range of Dr. King's sermons and writings.

It invites readers to be inspired and transformed by his words, in hopes they will find deeper understanding of themselves and the world.