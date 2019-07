- The actions of a young kid who captured a filthy thief on video has led to a local high school getting some of its equipment back.

It was recorded when a man cut through the fence at Booker T. Washington High School. He then told another man he needed help moving football equipment from the campus because the school was supposedly giving it away and being torn down.

The video was posted on social media and FOX 26 was told by sources that the man returned some of the equipment to the school on Tuesday.

However, that high school and a few others in the area still have some equipment missing.