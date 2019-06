A shocking case that spans from Houston to Kansas City, and it begins with a rape.

A lawsuit has been filed by the Buzbee Law Firm alleging Joshua Martinez, one of the founders of Okra Charity Saloon, sexually assaulted a female who once worked for him. The suit says the unidentified female was at a festival in Kansas City and so was Martinez, but he was there for a different reason.

The boss and employee eventually met and things escalated and now there are allegations of rape. Okra Charity Saloon issued a statement on their Facebook page saying the allegations against Martinez came to their attention years ago and he eventially resigned. They say they are just learning the details of the allegation.