- State lawmakers in the House have passed a bill lowering the charge for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana to a Class C misdemeanor.

However, the Lieutenant Governor essentially killed it.

It would have meant offenders would no longer go to jail. The law as it was passed would have made possession of one ounce or less of marijuana a civil penalty, not a crime, with a fine not to exceed $250.

The idea was similar to what is already in place in Harris County.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says the proposed law is dead on arrival. He controls the Texas Senate and says he's not interested in decriminalizing marijuana.

He has some fellow conservatives not pleased with his decision.