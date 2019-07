- A video showing a 15-year-old girl with special needs being attacked by bullies has gone viral.

The video was posted to social media yesterday. Five girls appear to attack Janeese Harris, and a boy hits her too. People are just standing around watching and laughing.

Janeese had only asked the girls for directions to the train station. She went missing after that, but was later found riding the blue line on Chicago's west side with some cuts and bruises.

After posting the beating video, the bullies posted another video crying and apologizing, saying they were receiving death threats.