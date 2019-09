- If your diet consists of only junk food, this story should have you making some changes.

Researches say that after years of eating only junk food, including fries, chips, and white bread, a teen in the United Kingdom slowly lost his eyesight due to nutritional deficiencies. Doctors had told him he needed to change his diet, but he didn't.

Amazingly, aside from taking some vitamin supplements, his diet remains the same.