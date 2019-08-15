< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Reps. Omar, Tlaib banned from entering Israel Reps. Omar, Tlaib banned from entering Israel
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 15 2019 09:07PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 10:46PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 10:49PM CDT Omar, Tlaib banned from entering Israel"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424065619.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424065619");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424065619_424082847_163391"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424065619_424082847_163391";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424082847","video":"595348","title":"Israel%20bans%20Omar%2C%20Tlaib%20from%20entering%20country%20at%20urging%20of%20President%20Trump","caption":"Fox%2026%20News%3A%20Isiah%20Factor%20-%20Uncensored","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FIsrael_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FIsrael_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_country_at_595348_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660535181%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dl6t6jPs-lGPL2aSIk_Ob2oxEvO4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/isiah_factor_uncensored&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fisiah-factor-uncensored%2Freps-omar-tlaib-banned-from-entering-israel"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 10:46PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424065619_424082847_163391",video:"595348",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252026%2520News%253A%2520Isiah%2520Factor%2520-%2520Uncensored",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_country_at_595348_1800.mp4?Expires=1660535181&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=l6t6jPs-lGPL2aSIk_Ob2oxEvO4",eventLabel:"Israel%20bans%20Omar%2C%20Tlaib%20from%20entering%20country%20at%20urging%20of%20President%20Trump-424082847",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/isiah_factor_uncensored&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fisiah-factor-uncensored%2Freps-omar-tlaib-banned-from-entering-israel"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:isiah.carey@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/reps-omar-tlaib-banned-from-entering-israel">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-424065619"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:46PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424065619" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel said Thursday that it will bar two Democratic congresswomen from entering the country ahead of a planned visit over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement, a decision announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would "show great weakness" to allow them in.</p><p>The U.S. president is essentially relying on Israel to retaliate against two freshman lawmakers, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who are both outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. They are also part of the "squad" of liberal newcomers -- all women of color -- whom Trump has labeled the face of the Democratic Party as he runs for reelection.</p><p>It's a glaring departure from the tradition of American politicians leaving domestic disputes at the water's edge.</p><p>For Israel, the willingness to side so pointedly with Trump marks a deeper foray into America's bitterly polarized politics and risks its relationship with Congress. Blocking the visits of two lawmakers appears to be unprecedented.</p><p>Israel announced the ban shortly after Trump tweeted that "it would show great weakness" if the two were allowed to visit. Asked later if he had spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, "I did talk to people over there," but he declined to say to whom.</p><p>In Israel, Netanyahu said his country remains "open to critics and criticism," except for those who advocate boycotts against it. The congresswomen support a Palestinian-led boycott and divestment movement.</p><p>Netanyahu said Tlaib and Omar were leaders in promoting boycott legislation and their itinerary "revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel's legitimacy."</p><p>Democrats in Congress denounced his move as a reversal of previous assurances by the Israeli ambassador to the United States that, "out of respect for the U.S. Congress," no lawmakers would be denied entry.</p><p>Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the snub "beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel." The California Democrat, long a supporter of Israel, called the decision "deeply disappointing."</p><p>Shortly before the decision was announced, Trump said the congresswomen "hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds." He called them "a disgrace," an insult he has used repeatedly for them.</p><p>Top ranking Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York said Israel's action was a sign of weakness instead of strength - the reverse of Trump's judgment - and "will only hurt the U.S.-Israeli relationship and support for Israel in America."</p><p>Trump's GOP allies in Congress were more muted, with few raising objections. Republicans have joined the president in trying to stamp Omar, Tlaib and other members of the "squad" of four new, liberal lawmakers as the heart of the Democratic Party.</p><p>The influential pro-Israel American lobby group, AIPAC, suggested the action Thursday was a step too far.</p><p>"We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib's support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib's calls for a one-state solution," AIPAC said on Twitter. "We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand."</p><p>The two lawmakers had planned to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank on a tour organized by a Palestinian organization aimed at highlighting the plight of the Palestinians. It was not immediately clear if they had planned to meet with Israeli officials, and spokespeople.</p><p>Omar denounced the decision as "an affront" and "an insult to democratic values."</p><p>"This is not a surprise given the public positions of Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has consistently resisted peace efforts, restricted the freedom of movement of Palestinians, limited public knowledge of the brutal realities of the occupation and aligned himself with Islamophobes like Donald Trump," she said in a statement.</p><p>Tlaib, whose family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank, where she still has close relatives, tweeted a photo of her grandmother and said she has the right to live "in peace & with human dignity."</p><p>Israel said it would consider any request from Tlaib to visit relatives on humanitarian grounds.</p><p>The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, endorsed the decision after it was made, saying Israel "has every right to protect its borders" against promoters of boycotts.</p><p>Blocking them is the latest escalation of Israel's campaign against the BDS movement, which advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions.</p><p>Supporters of the boycott movement say it is a non-violent way to protest Israeli policies and call for Palestinian rights. Critics say the effort aims to delegitimize Israel and ultimately erase it from the map, replacing it with a binational state.</p><p>The controversy could further sharpen divisions among Democrats over Israel ahead of the 2020 elections. Republicans have amplified the views of left-wing Democrats like Tlaib and Omar to present the party as deeply divided and at odds with Israel. Democratic leaders have pushed back. The Democratic-led House voted overwhelmingly in July in favor of a resolution against the BDS movement.</p><p>Israel often hosts delegations of U.S. representatives and senators, who usually meet with senior Israeli officials as well as Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank. Israel controls entry and exit points to the West Bank. The Palestinians seek these territories for a future state.</p><p>MIFTAH, the Palestinian organization that was to host Tlaib and Omar in the West Bank, issued a statement saying that Israel's decision was "an affront to the American people and their representatives" and "an assault on the Palestinian people's right to reach out to decision-makers and other actors from around the world."</p><p>Tlaib and Omar have been the target of repeated verbal attacks by Trump, including a series of tweets in which he said they should "go back" to the "broken" countries they came from. Both are U.S. citizens and Tlaib was born in the U.S.</p><p>The move to bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from visiting the close American ally appeared to be unprecedented, and marked a deep foray by Israel into America's bitterly polarized politics. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Isiah Factor Uncensored" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416362" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Isiah Factor Uncensored Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/video-rideshare-driver-robbed-by-2-men" title="Video: Rideshare driver robbed by 2 men" data-articleId="424065612" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Rideshare driver robbed by 2 men</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rideshare drivers know they could be taking a risk when it comes to their safety. Video from one driver's dash cam in Lancaster shows when he was robbed by two men.</p><p>One of the men who tried to rob the driver was caught. The other one is still at large.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/jay-z-criticized-for-nfl-deal-after-supporting-colin-kaepernick" title="Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick" data-articleId="424065106" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.</p><p>The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company's New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: "I think we've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."</p><p>He then added: "No, I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling - I know we're stuck on it because it's a real thing - but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is - we're done with that," he added. "We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? ...And I'm not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what's going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/cardi-b-and-bernie-sanders-tackle-minimum-wage-in-america" title="Cardi B and Bernie Sanders tackle minimum wage in America" data-articleId="423892516" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - 