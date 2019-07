- Another rapper's entourage comes under attack in Europe, this time it was Future's bodyguard.

A video shows him getting knocked out cold by a man in Ibiza. According to TMZ, Future had just arrived at the airport and was making his way through the terminal when a large group of around ten men asked him for a photo.

When the rapper declined to pose for photos, things got ugly. Sources called it a full-on racist attack with many of the guys throwing racial slurs around. TMZ says Future's bodyguard took on about six of the men before getting knocked out.