- Rapper LIl' KeKe is inviting Houstonians out to celebrate his annual 713 Day on Saturday, and this year, he is saluting Houston DJ's.

The Houston legend is honoring DJ's Big Tho, DJ SupaStar, DJ Michael 500 Watts, DJ Good Grief, and DJ Gloss for their efforts to give Houston artists a platform.

The celebration will take place at 8th Wonder Brewery, located at 2202 Dallas St.

The day celebrates the city of Houston through art, entertainment, food, and fun. Mayor Annise Parker proclaimed Lil' Keke's 713 Day in 2015, and Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed Lil KeKe's 7-Thirteen Day in 2018.