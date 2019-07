- There's a theory that the first high heels were worn by Persian cavalrymen during the Middle Ages because it helped them ride horses.

But by the start of the 19th century, heels and other clothing accessories like purses were considered effeminate.

In the 1960s, we saw men wearing platform boots, but only women were wearing stilettos. The oldest known purse dates back more than five thousand years, and they were worn by men. In the 1990s, we saw the emergency of the "murse", or "man purse".

There are some men who love wearing heels and purses.