- Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump are taking aim at the homeless population.

Tuesday, Abbott retweeted a former republican staffer who claimed a two-car wreck had occurred in Austin as a result of "homeless people darting into traffic," and that there were injuries.

A new ordinance in Austin allows homeless people to sit, lie or pitch tents in public spaces so long as they're not a public hazard and are not blocking rights of way. Abbott blames the policy for the people getting hurt in that traffic accident. In the meantime, President Trump is threatening to shut down so-called "tent cities."