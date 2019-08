NEW YORK (AP) - A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company's New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: "I think we've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."

He then added: "No, I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling - I know we're stuck on it because it's a real thing - but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is - we're done with that," he added. "We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? ...And I'm not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what's going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice."