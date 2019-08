Police in Portland, Oregon are facing backlash for allegedly digitally altering a suspect's mugshot to implicate him in a bank robbery.

In the picture on the left, you can see that Tyrone Lamont Allen has tattoos on his forehead, right cheek and under his left eye.

In April 2017, police got a tip that Allen was behind a string of bank robberies. But none of the tellers reported seeing any tattoos on the robber's face.

So the police digitally erased the tattoos from his mugshot. Allen was charged and now, a federal judge in Oregon must decide whether that crucial evidence should be thrown out of court, and whether Allen’s rights were violated.