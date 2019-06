- Startling new numbers have been released from the World Health Organization.

It says that one in 25 people have at least one curable sexually transmitted infection. That amounts to one million new cases daily worldwide, and more than 376 million new cases each year.

The report tracked cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, among others.

Health experts warn that if left untreated, those infections can seriously affect a person's health by raising the risk for things like infertility, pregnancy complications, and cardiovascular disease.