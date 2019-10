- Opioid addiction is running rampant through the suburbs and affecting mainly white populations.

According to the CDC, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The number of people to die from the drug in 2017 was six times higher than in 1999.

Who is to blame?

Prescription pad happy doctors don't help, but many claim the makers of the drugs weren't honest with the doctors about how addictive they are.

And now, companies like Johnson & Johnson are paying out millions in lawsuits.