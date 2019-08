- It started off as a cute little segment about the zoo, and then went all the way left when a white anchor at KOCO in Oklahoma City compared her black co-anchor to a gorilla.

Did he actually agree with her? And laugh? Viewers were outraged, and the next day Alex Housden issued a tearful on-air apology as her co-anchor Jason Hackett sat next to her.

After she had said her peace, Jason accepted her apology and then turned to the camera to share his thoughts with viewers about why such language is problematic, emphasizing that "words matter".

The full apology can be viewed here.