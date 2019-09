- A New York based fashion designer is facing major backlash after releasing a new line of hoodies inspired by a series of mass school shootings.

Bstroy unveiled its Spring 2020 collection this week, which featured a number of hoodies with the names of schools where horrific mass shootings took place. The designs looked worn and riddled with bullet holes.

"Exploitation of deaths of children no older than 18 for personal financial gain is just so fire isn't it? Hopefully you give all the monetary gain to charities," one user commented

"The fact that you made a sweatshirt with holes in it representing bullet holes from a shooting where children were murdered is gruesome. This is disgusting," said another.