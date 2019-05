A local man says the Precinct 4 Constable's Office owes him an apology for mistakenly trying to arrest him in front of his home.

Clarence Evans says he was standing in his yard when Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Garrett Lindley approached him, told him his name was "Quentin" and that there was a warrant for his arrest out of Louisiana. Constable Mark Herman says his deputy went to Evans' home because of someone called and said he was a wanted fugitive.

Another deputy eventually showed up and determined Evans was not the man they were looking for. Now his attorney is digging for more evidence in what could end in a lawsuit.