- Robert Mueller gave six hours of testimony on Capitol Hill today, but overall, no "new" revelations surfaced about the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to CNN, Mueller deferred or declined to answer questions 206 times, but he did clarify that President Trump was not indicted on obstruction charges because his team could not determine if a crime was committed, and the former special counsel declared Russian election interference one of the greatest challenges to democracy that he had encountered in his career.

President Trump slammed Mueller's testimony, and declared it a victory for himself, praising his Republican colleagues who questioned Mueller, calling them "warriors".