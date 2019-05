- A man is behind bars, accused of killing another man because he was gay.

Davonte Garrison, 22, is charged with capital murder. Police say on April 19, he was in 30-year-old Adrian Ward's car parked at the Excelsior Apartments.

Police say Garrison shot and robbed Ward, then fell out of the car and kept shooting at Ward as he drove away.

Ward crashed into an apartment and later died.

According to court documents, Garrison hates gay people and used a dating app to lure ward to his apartment so he could rob him.