Local mothers speak out about how Maleah Davis was failed as a child

By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News

Posted May 31 2019 11:00PM CDT

Video Posted May 31 2019 10:59PM CDT 31 2019 10:59PM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:isiah.carey@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-mothers-speak-out-about-how-maleah-davis-was-failed-as-a-child?fbclid=IwAR3QUhr3nVpmTg513JGWA-XeYrj9Dc-rVsTgsDvN6yUcB6UTtcULhVnZnxY">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410243853"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:59PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410243853" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Police believe the <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">remains of a child found in a trash bag in Arkansas</a> could be those of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis.</p> <p>Those remains have are being flown back to Houston so they can be identified. The search for Maleah moved to Arkansas after her stepfather, Derion Vence, told activist Quanell X he dumped her body there. Vence told Quanell that her death was an accident. </p> <p>Maleah was reported missing on May 4. Vence first told investigators he was knocked unconscious by three men who kidnapped Maleah. Later, surveillance video emerged showing him carrying a laundry basket with a black trash bag inside.</p> <p>Investigators then uncovered Maleah's blood inside an apartment. Police arrested Vence on a charge of tampering with a human corpse. </p> <p>Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, says she was in Massachusetts at her father's funeral when Maleah went missing. Bowens says she didn't take Maleah with her because she didn't have the money to do it, even though she allegedly knew that Derion Vence had been abusive toward her daughter. </p> <p>Throughout the ordeal, many people have wondered if she knew more about Maleah's disappearence than she was letting on.</p> <p>Local mothers are speaking out about how she handled this situation as a parent.</p> <p>"We don't need love that bad," says author and journalist Reshonda Tate. "It was who she allowed around her child. I don't know if it was for the sake of love, she felt like she couldn't get anyone else, I don't like to judge mothers, but she gets a serious side eye." </p> <p>The heartbreaking part of the situation is that the threat could have been avoided.</p> <p>"This could have been prevented," says media personality Antre'chelle Dorsey. "This is why we are angry as mothers and as people. In the future, will she be able to admit that she put a man before her child?"</p> <p>Maleah's disappearance and possible murder are a testament to a bigger, systemic issue.</p> <p>"There were a lot of red flags, and this child was given back to Brittany and Derion when she shouldn't have been," said Shere Dore with Black Lives Matter. "When I was seven, I was given back to my mother who then tried to kill me and my brother, and CPS thought everything was okay. More Isiah Factor Uncensored Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/American_Heart_Association_says_energy_d_0_7334123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/American_Heart_Association_says_energy_d_0_7334123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/American_Heart_Association_says_energy_d_0_7334123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/American_Heart_Association_says_energy_d_0_7334123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/American_Heart_Association_says_energy_d_0_7334123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Heart Association says energy drinks are harmful for the heart</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They might give you a quick boost when you hit the midday slump, but do energy drinks do more harm than good? Consuming just 32 ounces of an energy drink in an hour may cause heart problems.</p><p>This is according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.</p><p>Researchers say consuming just four 8 ounce servings in a short timespan can cause a spike in blood pressure, which may also cause electrical disturbances in the heart.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/proposed-bill-would-make-it-illegal-to-send-unsolicited-nude-or-sexual-photos" title="Proposed bill would make it illegal to send unsolicited nude or sexual photos" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Texas_governor_expected_to_sign_bill_mak_0_7333853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Texas_governor_expected_to_sign_bill_mak_0_7333853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Texas_governor_expected_to_sign_bill_mak_0_7333853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Texas_governor_expected_to_sign_bill_mak_0_7333853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Texas_governor_expected_to_sign_bill_mak_0_7333853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Proposed bill would make it illegal to send unsolicited nude or sexual photos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill making it illegal in Texas to send someone nude or sexual pictures if they didn't ask for them.</p><p>House Bill 2789 makes sending unsolicited nudes a Class-C misdemeanor, which could come with a fine of $500 and a year in jail.</p><p>The bill is being backed by the founder of Austin-based dating app "Bumble", which says you can't go around exposing yourself in public, so it shouldn't be acceptable to do it online, either.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/armed-arkansas-man-says-he-s-still-alive-for-not-complying-with-officers" title="Armed Arkansas man says he's still alive for not complying with officers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Viral_video_shows_cop_pulling_gun_on_dri_0_7328030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Viral_video_shows_cop_pulling_gun_on_dri_0_7328030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Viral_video_shows_cop_pulling_gun_on_dri_0_7328030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Viral_video_shows_cop_pulling_gun_on_dri_0_7328030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Viral_video_shows_cop_pulling_gun_on_dri_0_7328030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Armed Arkansas man says he's still alive for not complying with officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You've seen black men get killed after complying with police officers, but an Arkansas man is still breathing because he chose not to comply.</p><p>Ed Truitt parked at a convenience store to meet with family members, and an officer shoved a gun in his face.</p><p>Truitt says what he did saved his life. It turns out he had a gun in the car, but he says it was legal and out-of-reach of the cop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-mothers-speak-out-about-how-maleah-davis-was-failed-as-a-child"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/15/maleah%20search_1557974366270.JPG_7272184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="maleah search_1557974366270.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Local mothers speak out about how Maleah Davis was failed as a child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/derion-vence-s-attorney-asks-judge-to-block-jail-visits-from-quanell-x"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_20190531171710"/> </figure> <h3>Derion Vence's attorney asks judge to block jail visits from Quanell X</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-president-lashes-out-at-trump-in-letter-saying-he-turned-us-anti-immigrant-overnight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_mexicopresident_053119_1559335030786_7338176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)" title="getty_mexicopresident_053119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mexican president lashes out at Trump in letter, saying he turned US anti-immigrant 'overnight'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/otto-the-otter-a-cheerful-creature-dies-after-park-guests-allegedly-threw-food-into-enclosure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/THUMB%20OTTO_1559332006886.jpg_7337755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Otto the otter, a “cheerful creature,” died on Thursday after getting sick from food that park guests allegedly threw into his enclosure, according to Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium in Tennessee, where the animal lived. (Photo Credit: Amy Banton)" title="THUMB OTTO_1559332006886.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Otto the otter, 'a cheerful creature,' dies after park guests allegedly threw food into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/tedcruz_1559345182620_7340198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/tedcruz_1559345182620_7340198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/tedcruz_1559345182620_7340198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CYPRESS&#x2c;&#x20;TX&#x20;-&#x20;NOVEMBER&#x20;05&#x3a;&#x20;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Ted&#x20;Cruz&#x20;&#x28;R-TX&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;Get&#x20;Out&#x20;The&#x20;Vote&#x20;Bus&#x20;Tour&#x20;rally&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Cypress&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;With&#x20;one&#x20;day&#x20;to&#x20;go&#x20;until&#x20;election&#x20;day&#x2c;&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Cruz&#x20;is&#x20;campaigning&#x20;throughout&#x20;Texas&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;battles&#x20;democratic&#x20;challenger&#x20;Beto&#x20;O&#x27;Rourke&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;tight&#x20;race&#x20;to&#x20;save&#x20;his&#x20;Senate&#x20;seat&#x2e;&#x20;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Win a private BBQ dinner with Senator Ted Cruz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/derion-vence-s-attorney-asks-judge-to-block-jail-visits-from-quanell-x" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Derion Vence's attorney asks judge to block jail visits from Quanell X</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-president-lashes-out-at-trump-in-letter-saying-he-turned-us-anti-immigrant-overnight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_mexicopresident_053119_1559335030786_7338176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_mexicopresident_053119_1559335030786_7338176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_mexicopresident_053119_1559335030786_7338176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_mexicopresident_053119_1559335030786_7338176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_mexicopresident_053119_1559335030786_7338176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mexican&#x20;President&#x20;Andres&#x20;Manuel&#x20;Lopez&#x20;Obrador&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Manuel&#x20;Velasquez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexican president lashes out at Trump in letter, saying he turned US anti-immigrant 'overnight'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/otto-the-otter-a-cheerful-creature-dies-after-park-guests-allegedly-threw-food-into-enclosure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/THUMB%20OTTO_1559332006886.jpg_7337755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/THUMB%20OTTO_1559332006886.jpg_7337755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/THUMB%20OTTO_1559332006886.jpg_7337755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/THUMB%20OTTO_1559332006886.jpg_7337755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/THUMB%20OTTO_1559332006886.jpg_7337755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Otto&#x20;the&#x20;otter&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;cheerful&#x20;creature&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;died&#x20;on&#x20;Thursday&#x20;after&#x20;getting&#x20;sick&#x20;from&#x20;food&#x20;that&#x20;park&#x20;guests&#x20;allegedly&#x20;threw&#x20;into&#x20;his&#x20;enclosure&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;Bays&#x20;Mountain&#x20;Park&#x20;and&#x20;Planetarium&#x20;in&#x20;Tennessee&#x2c;&#x20;where&#x20;the&#x20;animal&#x20;lived&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Amy&#x20;Banton&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Otto the otter, 'a cheerful creature,' dies after park guests allegedly threw food into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> 