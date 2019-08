- Local activists are responding to claims by Fort Bend ISD that they are spreading false information about the district and the latest Sugar Land 95.

The remains of the former slaves were found in 2018. In July of 2019, officials announced that the remains would be returned to the site where they were found.

However, local activists claim they saw work being done on top of the area that is set to become a cemetery to honor the deceased.

The superintendent of the district, Dr. Charles Dupre, says that's not true.