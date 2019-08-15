< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.playerId="storyPlayer_424065106_424087552_106743";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424087552","video":"595350","title":"Jay-Z%20criticized%20for%20NFL%20deal%20after%20supporting%20Colin%20Kaepernick","caption":"Fox%2026%20News%3A%20Isiah%20Factor%20-%20Uncensored","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FJay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FJay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supporting_C_595350_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660535669%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBvVwAdmIhhF_DMM1uLzESILdH90","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/isiah_factor_uncensored&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fisiah-factor-uncensored%2Fjay-z-criticized-for-nfl-deal-after-supporting-colin-kaepernick"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 10:54PM 15 2019 10:54PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424065106_424087552_106743",video:"595350",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supp_0_7596600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252026%2520News%253A%2520Isiah%2520Factor%2520-%2520Uncensored",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Jay_Z_criticized_for_NFL_deal_after_supporting_C_595350_1800.mp4?Expires=1660535669&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=BvVwAdmIhhF_DMM1uLzESILdH90",eventLabel:"Jay-Z%20criticized%20for%20NFL%20deal%20after%20supporting%20Colin%20Kaepernick-424087552",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/isiah_factor_uncensored&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fisiah-factor-uncensored%2Fjay-z-criticized-for-nfl-deal-after-supporting-colin-kaepernick"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 15 2019 08:59PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 10:54PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 10:55PM CDT protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.</p> <p>The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company's New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: "I think we've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."</p> <p>He then added: "No, I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling - I know we're stuck on it because it's a real thing - but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is - we're done with that," he added. "We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? ...And I'm not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what's going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice."</p> <p>Jay-Z has been among the biggest supporters of Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers. Some called him unpatriotic, and he has not played for the NFL since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Earlier this year, the NFL settled a lawsuit brought by Kaepernick and Eric Reid that alleged that owners colluded to keep them from playing in the league (Reid criticized Jay-Z's new deal with the league).</p> <p>When asked why he didn't involve Kaepernick in the new Roc Nation-NFL deal, Jay-Z said: "You'd have to ask him. I'm not his boss. I can't just bring him into something. That's for him to say."</p> <p>Jay-Z also said he and Kaepernick had a conversation about the new deal but offered no details about what was discussed.</p> <p>Kaepernick didn't comment on the deal, but tweeted about his social justice work Wednesday.</p> <p>"Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people!" he wrote.</p> <p>The NFL and Jay-Z's entertainment and sports representation company announced Tuesday they were teaming up for events and social activism, a deal Jay-Z said had been in the works over the last seven months.</p> <p>"First thing I said to Roger was, 'If this is about me performing at the Super Bowl, then we can just end this conversation now," Jay-Z said.</p> <p>The league plans to use Roc Nation - home to Rihanna, DJ Khaled and other stars - to consult on and co-produce its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL will also work with Jay-Z's company to help its Inspire Change initiative, created by the league after an agreement with a coalition of players who demonstrated during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice in this country. Those demonstrations were sparked by Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.</p> <p>"Everyone's saying, 'How are you going forward if Kaep doesn't have a job?' This was not about him having a job. That became part of it," Jay-Z said. "We know what it is - now how do we address that injustice? What's the way forward?"</p> <p>Jay-Z added that "the NFL has a huge platform and we can use that huge platform."</p> <p>"I believe real change is had through conversation, real conversation and real work ... and what better way to do it than where the conversation first took place."</p> <p>Jay-Z has turned down invitations to perform at the Super Bowl, even rapping about it in a song. Rihanna has also turned down the gig.</p> <p>Jay-Z said he is not performing at the 2020 halftime show, which his company will co-produce, and said he turned down the offer in the past because he "didn't like the process."</p> <p>"You take four artists and everyone thinks they're playing the Super Bowl, and it's almost like this interview process," he said. "I think the process could have been more definite."</p> <p>Maroon 5 headlined this year's halftime show and when it was announced that Travis Scott was to join as a special guest, reports surfaced online that Jay-Z didn't want the rapper to perform. Jay-Z acknowledged that was true, but clarified it didn't have anything to do with Kaepernick.</p> <p>"My problem is (Travis) had the biggest year to me last year," Jay-Z explained, "and he's playing on a stage that had an M on it. I didn't see any reason for him to play second fiddle to anyone that year and that was my argument."</p> <p>Goodell also answered several questions Wednesday. More Isiah Factor Uncensored Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dash_cam_video_catches_robbery_attempt_o_0_7596802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Rideshare driver robbed by 2 men</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rideshare drivers know they could be taking a risk when it comes to their safety. Video from one driver's dash cam in Lancaster shows when he was robbed by two men.</p><p>One of the men who tried to rob the driver was caught. The other one is still at large.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/reps-omar-tlaib-banned-from-entering-israel" title="Reps. Omar, Tlaib banned from entering Israel" data-articleId="424065619" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Israel_bans_Omar__Tlaib_from_entering_co_0_7596596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reps. Omar, Tlaib banned from entering Israel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel said Thursday that it will bar two Democratic congresswomen from entering the country ahead of a planned visit over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement, a decision announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would "show great weakness" to allow them in.</p><p>The U.S. president is essentially relying on Israel to retaliate against two freshman lawmakers, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who are both outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. They are also part of the "squad" of liberal newcomers -- all women of color -- whom Trump has labeled the face of the Democratic Party as he runs for reelection.</p><p>It's a glaring departure from the tradition of American politicians leaving domestic disputes at the water's edge.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/cardi-b-and-bernie-sanders-tackle-minimum-wage-in-america" title="Cardi B and Bernie Sanders tackle minimum wage in America" data-articleId="423892516" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Cardi_B_and_Bernie_Sanders_tackle_minimu_0_7594001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Cardi B and Bernie Sanders tackle minimum wage in America
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 14 2019 11:06PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 11:09PM CDT
Cardi B is helping her followers get educated about candidates in the 2020 presidential election.

The rapper recently sat down with Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders to tackle the issue of minimum wage in America.

Take a listen. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/video-rideshare-driver-robbed-by-2-men" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Video: Rideshare driver robbed by 2 men</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/jay-z-criticized-for-nfl-deal-after-supporting-colin-kaepernick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/xt_NC_494ce313zb9f3z4159za5fezc601ff696070_1565927714341_7596667_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/xt_NC_494ce313zb9f3z4159za5fezc601ff696070_1565927714341_7596667_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/xt_NC_494ce313zb9f3z4159za5fezc601ff696070_1565927714341_7596667_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/xt_NC_494ce313zb9f3z4159za5fezc601ff696070_1565927714341_7596667_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/xt_NC_494ce313zb9f3z4159za5fezc601ff696070_1565927714341_7596667_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jay-Z criticized for NFL deal after supporting Colin Kaepernick</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/reps-omar-tlaib-banned-from-entering-israel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/israelban_1565927336075_7596664_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/israelban_1565927336075_7596664_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/israelban_1565927336075_7596664_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/israelban_1565927336075_7596664_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/israelban_1565927336075_7596664_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reps. Omar, Tlaib banned from entering Israel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/three-children-pulled-from-pond-in-montgomery-county-two-pronounced-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-21h55m18s229_1565924133227_7596527_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-21h55m18s229_1565924133227_7596527_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-21h55m18s229_1565924133227_7596527_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-21h55m18s229_1565924133227_7596527_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-21h55m18s229_1565924133227_7596527_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three children pulled from pond in Montgomery County, two pronounced dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/police-look-for-killer-of-houston-transgender-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/tracy_1565923396349_7596516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/tracy_1565923396349_7596516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/tracy_1565923396349_7596516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/tracy_1565923396349_7596516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/tracy_1565923396349_7596516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police look for killer of Houston transgender woman</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 