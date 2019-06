- How much have you given to individuals on these various types of funding sites?

Did they need money for medical expenses, or are they trying to provide care for a sick child? While a majority of the please are honest, there are some who just want to tug at your heart strings and get your money.

One New Jersey couple fabricated a story about a homeless man, and they swindled the public into handing over $400,000. They ended up being charged. An Alabama woman faked cancer and raised $35,000. A cat came back from the dead in Florida and its owner raised $6,000.