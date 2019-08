- We've recently seen a case here in Houston where a bad hair appointment left a woman with part of her scalp actually detached from her head.

Now, we have another case where a Houston man says after he left his barber he ended up in the emergency room with pus coming from his head.

Now that man wants to warn the public to keep you from getting a swollen face, fevers, and as we said fluids leaking from your scalp.

Ricardo Roa, 27, actually found himself in the emergency room seeking medical attention only a few weeks ago.