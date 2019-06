Houston ISD has made the decision to pass the budget for the 2019-2020 school year with a 5-1 vote.

The decision come after the budget was rejected before.

Sources tell us some members of the board were putting pressure on the Interim Superintendent Granita Lathan to add items to the budget the district simply can't afford. As a result of Lathan's refusal to add those items, a fraction of the board is refusing to pass a budget Thursday. We are told a notice was sent out by Board President Diana Davila alerting the trustees there will be a special meeting set for this Saturday at 5 p.m. Some board members say they are not planning to attend.