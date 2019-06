- The non-profit "Children at Risk" and law enforcement agencies across the state are trying to eliminate human trafficking.

Today, they said a priority in that effort is shutting down the 700 illegal massage businesses in Texas, including 330 in Houston. They say these shops are a front for prostitution and human trafficking, a big campaign point in this year's mayoral race.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is standing by tens of thousands of dollars he's received in political contributions from the operators of some of Houston's best known strip clubs. His campaign is claiming the clubs are partners in the fight against trafficking.