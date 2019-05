- The man who sheriff's deputies say killed an Uber passenger in north Harris County is in jail, and charged with murder.

Neilo Johnson appeared in court early Tuesday morning. Harris County Sheriff's Office says on Friday, Johnson approached the passenger side of the Uber and shot and killed James Booker, who was in the back seat. The Uber driver sped off after the shooting to get help.

In an exclusive interview, he driver discusses what happened the day Booker was killed.