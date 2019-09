He was the bad boy of basketball, the former NBA player who went to North Korea, and he even once dated Madonna.

Now, Dennis Rodman is dropping his guard and revealing his complex life in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.

I had a chance to chat with him and what I found was a very complex man who's still looking for happiness despite all of his success. He was brought to town by anyticket.com for a Q&A with his fans at Sam's Boat.