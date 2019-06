- Rates of deaths from suicides, drug overdoses, and alcohol have reached an all-time high in the United States.

That's according to a report released today by the Commonwealth Fund. The study shows suicide rates between 2016 and 2017 skyrocketed, marking the highest jump during a one-year period in recorded recent history.

It's worse in some states than others. West Virginia had the highest drug overdose death rates, mostly due to the opioid epidemic. Texas ranked in the bottom five for death rates because of its high number of residents without healthcare coverage.