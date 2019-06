- You take certain risks when you travel to a foreign country, but should you have to worry about losing your life?

In the Dominican Republic, there have been three cases reported in recent weeks. A Delaware woman was nearly beaten to death back in January. A Pennsylvania woman died suddenly last week while vacationing. It happened in the same hotel where a Maryland couple was found dead five days later.

Last month, two American tourists died in a reported car accident in the Dominican Republic. Dominican authorities claim three died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, which is caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

A toxicology report for the couple is pending.