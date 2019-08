- Newly released video show a man's last moments before he died, after being handcuffed and restrained by Dallas police officers.

Back in 2016, 32-year-old Tony Timpa called 9-1-1 in a panic, because he was coming down from his mental health medication.

Dallas police body camera footage shows the officers restraining Timpa for about 14 minutes with his face down in the ground. Timpa pleaded with them to let him go, but they just joked and laughed.